Devsecops Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global DevSecOps market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.76% from 2019 to 2025. DevOps is defined as a set of software development practices that automate the process between software development and information technology operations. This automation can shorten the system development lifecycle, often distributing updates, features, and patches/fixes. On the other hand, DevSecOps is an integration of security practices within DevOps. It means development, security and operations. These practices focus on creating new solutions for complex software development processes within an agile framework. DevSecOps is adopted within organizations to provide cybersecurity for the purpose of implementing security decisions and actions at the same level and action as DevOps decisions and actions.

The following players are covered in this report:

Broadcom

IBM

MicroFocus

Synopsys

Microsoft

Google

Dome9

PaloAltoNetworks

Qualys

Synopsys

Microsoft

Contrast Security

CyberArk

Devsecops Market segmentation by Type

Cloud

On-premises

Devsecops Market segmentation by Application

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Government

Public Sector

