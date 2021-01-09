Devops Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The DevOps market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2019 to 2025. DevOps is a combination of development and operations in the software development lifecycle. It is a platform for collaboration, integration, automation, and communication between developers and the organization’s operations personnel. Thanks to collaboration and synchronization, these DevOps platforms help organizations achieve efficiency, deliver faster operations, reduce downtime and operate economically. Due to this, the DevOps market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. DevOps provides solutions for a variety of applications, such as application management, continuous deployment, software development and testing, and rapid product innovation. It also helps mechanize complex IT processes by providing users with advanced benefits.

The following players are covered in this report:

Google

Oracle

CA Technologies

IBM

Atlassian

Red Hat

Micro Focus

Puppet

AWS

Microsoft

Devops Market segmentation by Type

Solutions

Manage

Deliver

Operate

Services

Container Services

API Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Devops Market segmentation by Application

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Healthcare

Education

Energy and Utilities

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Government and Public Sector

Telecommunications and ITES

Manufacturing

Others

