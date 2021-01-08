Automotive Iot Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Automotive Iot Market is projected to reach USD 82.8 billion by 2022 from USD 20.0 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 26% during 2016-2025.

Connected automotive is the most reported and known example of the Internet of Things. But as today’s vehicles gradually become software-centric, the real IoT growth in the automotive sector is behind, as both software and automakers claim the driver’s seat.

By Connectivity Form Factor:

Embedded

Tethered

Integrated

By Communication Type:

In-Vehicle Communication

Vehicle-to-Vehicle Communication

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure Communication

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automotive Iot industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Iot Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Iot Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Iot Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Iot Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

