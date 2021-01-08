Dc Drive Market, Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Future Prospects, Forecast 2019 to 2025

The DC Drive market size is expected to show a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. A DC drive is a type of electrical device primarily used in DC motors to regulate speed, direction, horsepower, and torque by monitoring input amperage or voltage or both. The DC driver controls the speed, field current and motor magnetic flux of the DC motor. DC drives are used in motors because these motors consume the large amount of energy provided to the industry, which increases the operating cost of the enterprise. The use of DC drives can suppress energy consumption and reduce operating costs. It also helps to increase the service time of the motor.

The following players are covered in this report:

Schneider Electric

ABB

Siemens

Parker

Kirloskar Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

Hitachi

Fuji Electric

Anaheim Automation

Yaskawa

Emerson Electric

Danfoss

Crompton Greaves

Dc Drive Market segmentation by Type

Low Power

Medium Power

High Power

Dc Drive Market segmentation by Application

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Water & Wastewater

Metals & Mining

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Other

