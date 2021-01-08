Automotive Gearbox Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Automotive Gearbox Market was valued at USD 99.74 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 138.52 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

A car gearbox is a set of gears arranged between the vehicle’s engine and clutch to achieve the desired torque ratio. The car gearbox is located under the engine and is called the transmission. Growing consumer preference for a smooth ride is expected to lead the automotive gearbox market. Luxury and premium vehicles offer 6 and 7 gearboxes.

Get Sample Copy of Automotive Gearbox Market at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/automotive-gearbox-2-market/43893/#ert_pane1-1

The ecosystem of the automotive gearbox market consists of automotive gearbox manufacturers such as ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany), Aisin Seiki (Japan), Magna (Getrag) (Canada), Schaeffler (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), and BorgWarner (US).

Automotive Gearbox Market, By Number of Gears

3–5

6–8

Above 8

Automotive Gearbox Market, By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

LCVs

Trucks

Buses

A full report of Global Automotive Gearbox Market is available at:https://www.orionmarketreports.com/automotive-gearbox-2-market/43893/

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automotive Gearbox industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Gearbox Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Gearbox Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Gearbox Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Gearbox Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

For more customized data, request for report customization @https://www.orionmarketreports.com/automotive-gearbox-2-market/43893/#ert_pane1-2

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404