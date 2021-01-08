Spirometer Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2018-2023

The spirometer market can be segmented on the basis of product type, technology, application, component, and end user. Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into a hand-held spirometer, table-top spirometer, and desktop (PC) spirometer. Based on technology, the market can be segmented into volume measurement, flow measurement, and peak flow meters. Based on application, the market is diversified into diagnostics and therapeutics. Based on disposable components, the market is segmented into filters, sensors, and tubes. Based on end users, the market is diversified into hospitals, clinics, and homecare. Among the types of product, the table-top spirometer segment holds a major share in the global spirometer market. This is due to its compact size and extensive use in hospitals and clinics.
The global spirometer market is further analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America holds a dominant position in the global spirometer market, followed by Europe. This is mainly owing to rising prevalence of respiratory diseases and supportive government policies in the region. Moreover, the increase in healthcare expenditure has proven the major driver in the growth of the spirometer market in North America. The Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit the fastest growth in the global spirometer market over the forecast period. The growing awareness among the population regarding the availability of a number of respiratory care therapeutic devices is one of the major factors contributing towards the growth of the spirometer market in the Asia Pacific.
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS
- KEY STRATEGY ANALYSIS
REGIONAL ANALYSIS
- NORTH AMERICAN
- UNITED STATES
- CANADA
- EUROPE
- U.K
- GERMANY
- ITALY
- SPAIN
- FRANCE
- ROE
- ASIA PACIFIC
- INDIA
- CHINA
- JAPAN
- ROAPAC
- REST OF THE WORLD
COMPANY PROFILES
- BENSON MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS
- CHEST M.I., INC.
- CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.
- COSMED SRL
- FUKUDA SANGYO CO., LTD.
- FUTUREMED USA
- GANSHORN
- GERATHERM RESPIRATORY GMBH
- JONES MEDICAL INSTRUMENT COMPANY
- MEDICAL ECONET
- MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH (MIR)
- MEDIKRO OY
- MEDTRONIC
- MGC DIAGNOSTICS CORPORATION
- MIDMARK CORP.
- NDD MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
- NIHON KOHDEN EUROPE GMBH
- NSPIRE HEALTH INC.
- NUVOAIR AB
- PMD HEALTHCARE
- QRS DIAGNOSTIC
- SCHILLER
- SDI DIAGNOSTICS
- SIBELMED
- TELEFLEX INCORPORATED
- THOR
- TRI-ANIM HEALTH SERVICES
- UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INC.
- VITALOGRAPH
- VYAIRE
- WELCH ALLYN
