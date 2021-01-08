Categories
Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnosis Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2017-2022

The global Non-invasive cancer diagnostics market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 7.2% during 2017-2022. Rising chronic cancers with a growing demand of minimally invasive Diagnostics are driving the non-invasive cancer Diagnostics market across the globe. Non-invasive cancer diagnostic market is an approach used for detection of the cancer conditions with minimal incision in body during diagnosis. According to WHO, 14 million cases of cancer were reported and 8.2 million died in 2012. The numbers of fatalities have been increased to 8.8 million during 2015-16. This significant number of cancer cases has shifted the global attention towards the adoption of early detection and diagnosis techniques for cancer.

Additionally, the growing awareness programs and initiatives by government and healthcare organizations are boosting the market growth across the globe. Cancer Research UK, the Department of Health, NHS England and Public Health England in collaboration has launched National Awareness and Early Diagnosis Initiative (NAEDI).  The initiative aims to increase awareness of the signs and symptoms of cancer amongst the general public and medical professionals, and to promote early diagnosis. Many more number of such initiatives are creating awareness among global patients for diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

However, high costs of these diagnosis techniques are the major factor hindering the market growth. The government stringent regulations for these techniques are somehow restraints of this market. FDA, Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and Social Security Administration (SSA) have issued ovarian cancer national alliance regulations for regulating non-invasive monitoring devices. Additionally, R&D works in cancer research and its diagnosis along with some technological innovations in techniques are expected in the upcoming years. Liquid biopsy has emerged an innovative and promising non-invasive cancer diagnostic tool for early detection as well as monitoring the disease’s progress in the recent years.

  • Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnosis MARKET SEGMENTATION
    BY TYPE
    BLOOD CANCER
    SOLID TUMORS
    BREAST CANCER
    LUNG CANCER
    OTHERS

BY TECHNIQUES


  • CLINICAL CHEMISTRY
    IMMUNOCHEMISTRY/IMMUNOASSAY
    MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS
    OTHER CLINICAL INSTRUMENT
  •  COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
  • KEY STRATEGIES
    KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS
    REGIONAL ANALYSIS
    NORTH AMERICA
    UNITED STATES
    CANADA
    REST OF NORTH AMERICA
    EUROPE
    UNITED KINGDOM
    FRANCE
    GERMANY
    ITALY
    SPAIN
    REST OF EUROPE
    ASIA PACIFIC
    INDIA
    CHINA
    JAPAN
  • REST OF THE WORLD
  • COMPANY PROFILES
    A&G PHARMACEUTICAL, INC.
    INTRODUCTION
    A7G PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
    A&G PHARMACEUTICAL RECENT ACTIVITIES
    ACCELERATE BRAIN CANCER CURE
    INTRODUCTION
    ACCELERATE BRAIN CANCER CURE PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
    ACCELERATE BRAIN CANCER CURE RECENT ACTIVITIES
    ADMERA HEALTH INNOVATIONS
    INTRODUCTION
    ADMERA HEALTH INNOVATIONS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
    ADMERA HEALTH INNOVATIONS RECENT ACTIVITIES
    AFFYMETRIX INC.
    INTRODUCTION
    AFFYMETRIX INC. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
    AFFYMETRIX INC. RECENT ACTIVITIES
    AVIVA BIOSCIENCES CORPORATION
    INTRODUCTION
    AVIVA BIOSCIENCES CORPORATION PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
    AVIVA BIOSCIENCES CORPORATION RECENT ACTIVITIES
    BIOVIEW INC.
    INTRODUCTION
    BIOVIEW INC. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
    BIOVIEW INC. RECENT ACTIVITIES
    CYNVENIO BIOSYSTEMS
    INTRODUCTION
    CYNVENIO BIOSYSTEMS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
    CYNVENIO BIOSYSTEMS RECENT ACTIVITIES
    DIGENE CORPORATION
    INTRODUCTION
    DIGENE CORPORATION PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
    DIGENE CORPORATION RECENT ACTIVITIES
    EXOSOMICS SIENA
    INTRODUCTION
    EXOSOMICS SIENA PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
    EXOSOMICS SIENA RECENT ACTIVITIES
    FLARITON HEALTH
    INTRODUCTION
    FLARITON HEALTH PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
    FLARITON HEALTH RECENT ACTIVITIES
    GEN-PROBE INCORPORATED
    INTRODUCTION
    GEN-PROBE INCORPORATED PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
    GEN-PROBE INCORPORATED RECENT ACTIVITIES
    IV DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
    INTRODUCTION
    IV DIAGNOSTICS, INC. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
    IV DIAGNOSTICS, INC. RECENT ACTIVITIES
    LABCORP
    INTRODUCTION
    LABCORP PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
    LABCORP RECENT ACTIVITIES
    NEOGENOMICS
    INTRODUCTION
    NEOGENOMICS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
    NEOGENOMICS RECENT ACTIVITIES
    NOVARTIS
    INTRODUCTION
    NOVARTIS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
    NOVARTIS RECENT ACTIVITIES
    NOVIGENIX
    INTRODUCTION
    NOVIGENIX PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
    NOVIGENIX RECENT ACTIVITIES
    PRECISION THERAPEUTICS, INC.
    INTRODUCTION
    PRECISION THERAPEUTICS, INC.PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
    PRECISION THERAPEUTICS, INC.RECENT ACTIVITIES
    QIAGEN
    INTRODUCTION
    QIAGENPRODUCT PORTFOLIO
    QIAGENRECENT ACTIVITIES
    QUANTERIX
    INTRODUCTION
    QUANTERIX PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
    QUANTERIX RECENT ACTIVITIES
    QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC.,
    INTRODUCTION
    QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC., PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
    QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC., RECENT ACTIVITIES

