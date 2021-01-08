LAMEA E-Commerce Market 2019 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2025

LAMEA e-commerce market is projected to exhibit a considerable CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period (2019-2025). This is owing to rising disposable income, improved infrastructure, growing trend towards online shopping, and increasing adoption of the internet. Brazil has one of the highest logistics expenses across the globe. As per the World Bank in 2018, around 30.0% of the distribution cost structure alone represents the total logistics cost in Brazil. The e-commerce industry in Brazil in 2018 grew by 12.0% as compared to 2017, with a revenue of around $15 billion, according to export.gov. This is for the first time the industry had registered a double-digit growth rate since 2015. Further, over 58 million consumers which are roughly 27.0% of the country’s population made at least one virtual purchase in Brazil in 2018, indicating a 6.0% growth as compared to the previous year. In Brazil, the average e-commerce purchase for 2018 was $119, up by 1.0% compared to 2017. There were 123 million online purchases in 2018, up by 11.0% compared to 2017.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Iran are the key economies of the MEA region that contributes considerably into the growth of the e-commerce industry. The significant rise in the COVID-19 cases in the region further influenced the e-commerce industry. Major countries such as UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Iran have the highest number of COVID-19 cases in gulf region. For instance, to date (July 16, 2020), UAE has 56,129 total cases (with 335 mortalities), Qatar has 105,477 total cases (with 152 mortalities), Iran has 267,061 total cases (with 13,608 mortalities), and Saudi Arabia has 243,238 total cases (with 2,370 mortalities) as per Worldmeter.info. These high numbers of total infected people in the region and long recovering time have increased the lockdown in the region which has impacted the growth of the e-commerce industry with the closing down of physical stores that in turn, has increased reliance on online retail.

LAMEA E-Commerce Market – Segmentation

By Product Type

Electronics

Apparel

Healthcare

Pharmaceuticals, and Nutritional Products

Beauty and Personal Care

Others

LAMEA E-Commerce Market – Segmentation by Geography

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Kenya

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Company Profiles

Amazon.com, Inc.

BinDawood

Dafiti

eBay, Inc.

Lojas Americanas

Magazine Luiza

Majid Al Futtaim (MAF)

Mercado Libre, Inc.

Souq.com

Walmart, Inc.

