RF Components Market 2019 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2025

The US RF component market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12.1% during the forecast period. The US is one of the significant contributors in the North America RF components market due to high mobile subscription, high internet users and demand of connected cars in the country. Automotive and consumer electronics such as smartphone are the significant industries using the RF components and contributing to the growth of the market in the country. The well-established economy of the country laid the ground for the growth of the RF components market. The individual in the country relies on digital devices, thus, it has raised the number of laptops, smartphones and computer users in the region. As per the ITU, the total number of mobile cellular in the US was estimated to be 404 million in 2018 as compared to 400 million in 2017. The number of smartphone users in the US has increased significantly over the past few years and the numbers are estimated to further rise in the future.

As per ITU, the growth in active mobile cellular telephone subscriptions has been much stronger in the US, with penetration rates increasing from 111.6 subscriptions per 100 inhabitants in 2014 to 123.7 in 2018. The high penetration of mobile cellular within the region is significantly driving the growth of RF component market as RF components of the mobile phone is one of the crucial areas of the cellphone design, contains all the RF transmitter and receiver circuits for the wireless connectivity. Moreover, technological advancement in the telecom sector such as the introduction of 5G spectrum contributes to the RF components market in the country. In the US, sub-6 5G technologies will likely be deployed in existing microcell networks and infrastructure through existing LTE spectrum. This would give modest improvements to RF system performance in the country.

Moreover, the technological advancement in sensor and RF components technology in the region results in the increasing consumer preferences for autonomous self-driving cars, which is resulting in the increased market share of RF components in the region.

Market Segmentation

The US RF Component Market by Product Type

Antenna Switches

Filters

Amplifiers

Duplexer

Others (Modulators)

The US RF Components Market by Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Military & Defense

IT & Telecom

Company Profiles

Amphenol Corp.

AVX Corp.

Broadcom Inc.

Cree, Inc.

ETL Systems Ltd.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Qorvo Inc.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

