Cloud Identity Access Management: Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2025

The Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market is growing at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to the various benefits offered by the cloud IAM services such as centralized security management and compliance management. Furthermore, increasing cyber fraudulent activities and rising BYOD trends are also estimated to fuel the growth of the market across the globe. Cloud IAM is a solution that facilitates the management of digital or electronic identities across various business processes. It is composed of organizational policies for the management of digital identity and other supporting technologies that are required for identity and access management.

Within these policies, every user is authorized, authenticated, and evaluated. The use of cloud IAM platform improves the speed and success of IT deployment. Therefore, enhancing business continuity and security and facilitates the organizations to become more alert and responsive to the abrupt changes. However, there are certain factors that are restraining the growth of the Cloud IAM market. Safety and security issues and lack of awareness about the cloud identity access management are estimated to be the major constraints in the growth of the market.

Cloud Identity Access Management Market Segmentation

By Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Solution

Advanced Authentication

Audit Compliance, and Governance

Directory Services

Password Management

Provisioning

Single Sign-On

By Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Government and Utilities

Energy

5.3.6. Retail

Manufacturing

Education

Others

Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

CA Technologies (Broadcom, Inc.)

Centrify Corp.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Dell, Inc.

Google, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Company

Hitachi ID Systems, Inc.

IBM Corp.

Ilantus Technologies

Intel Corp.

iWelcome BV

Micro Focus

Microsoft Corp.

Okta, Inc.

OneLogin, Inc.

Open Text Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Ping Identity Corp.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Salesforce, Inc.

SAP SE

