Global Bio Decontamination Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2019-2025

The global bio-decontamination market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5%, during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the market growth include growing infections in hospitals and laboratories, coupled with the increasing surgical procedures in hospitals. As per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASAPS), surgical procedures accounted for almost 60% of the total expenditures of healthcare, and nonsurgical procedures accounted for 40% of the total expenditures in the US. Thus, increasing surgical procedures encourages the demand for bio-decontamination in hospitals.

Stringent government regulations in healthcare are further contributing to the growth of the bio-decontamination market. The increasing government initiatives towards awareness of health and safety are encouraging the demand for bio-decontamination in the healthcare sector. Increasing incidence of wound infection due to poor hygiene, sanitation; among others are contributing to the growth of the market. The bio-decontamination is used to reduce the infection that arises in the hospitals due to unhygienic conditions caused due to rising surgical procedures. According to the ACC, the incidence of wound infection ranges from 1 to 1.5% in minor dermatological surgical procedures. Infections are inconvenient and painful and lead to failure or delay in wound healing and poor cosmetic outcomes.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Equipment

Consumables and Services

By Agent Type

Nitrogen Dioxide

Hydrogen Peroxide

Peracetic Acid

Chlorine Dioxide

By End-User

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Companies

Research Institutes

Regional Analysis



North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Amira S.r.l.

Astell Scientific Ltd.

Bio Decontamination Ltd.

ClorDiSys Solutions, Inc.

Ecolab Inc.

Fedegari Autoclavi S.p.A.

Howorth Air Technology Ltd.

JCE Biotechnology SAS

Noxilizer, Inc.

PMT LLC

Solidfog Technologies SPRL

STERIS Corp.

The Ecosense Co.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.

Vaisala Oyj

