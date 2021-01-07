Data Prep Market will experience a noticeable growth during the forecast period 2019-2025

The global data preparation market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 24.6% in the forecast period 2019-2025. Data preparation is the process of collecting data into a single piece of data for use in analysis. One of the main purposes of data preparation is to ensure the accuracy and consistency of the information generated for analysis. An important part of data preparation is correcting for inaccuracies. Broad applications include banking, financial services, government, insurance, healthcare, retail and manufacturing, e-commerce, energy and utilities, transportation, IT and telecommunications, and more. The increasing importance of timely and qualified data and the increasing need to comply with regulatory and compliance requirements can be a major driver of the data preparation market growth.

The following players are covered in this report:

Alteryx, Inc

Informatica

IBM

Tibco Software Inc.

Microsoft

SAS Institute

Datawatch Corporation

Tableau Software

Qlik Technologies Inc.

Data Prep Market segmentation by Type

Data curation

Data cataloging

Data quality

Data ingestion

Data governance

Data Prep Market segmentation by Application

Hosted

On-premises

