Data Loss Prevention Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The Data Loss Prevention market is projected at a CAGR of 23.59% over the forecast period 2019-2025. Data loss prevention (or DLP) refers to a strategy that prevents end users from exchanging or sending sensitive data outside the corporate plexus. The term DLP is also used to describe software products that allow network administrators to verify sensitive data that can be exchanged or transmitted by end users. These software products apply business norms that categorize and protect confidential and sensitive data, preventing unauthorized end users from sharing information. Such disclosure could put the company at risk.

The following players are covered in this report:

CoSoSys

Check Point Software Technologies

WatchGuard

Clearswift

DeviceLock

Forcepoint

McAfee

Digital Guardian

Skyhigh Networks

Symantec

Broadcom

Data Loss Prevention Market segmentation by Type

Cloud based

On premise

Data Loss Prevention Market segmentation by Application

Large Enterprise

SMB

