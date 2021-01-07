Automotive Engineering Service Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2026

Automotive Engineering Services Market is projected to grow from USD 153.1 billion in 2019 to USD 384.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12%.

Automotive engineering refers to the field of vehicle engineering consisting of electrical, mechanical, software, electronic and advanced safety elements. Automotive engineering services apply to the design, development, manufacturing and operation of vehicles, including passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

Get Sample Copy of Automotive Engineering Service Market at:https://www.orionmarketreports.com/automotive-engineering-service-market/43832/#ert_pane1-1

Key Market Players

The global automotive engineering services market is dominated by major players such as FEV (Germany), IAV Automotive Engineering (Germany), Ricardo (UK), AVL (Austria), Alten (France), Bertrandt AG (Germany), Altran (France), L&T Technology Services (India), and many others.

On the basis of Service Type:

Concept/Research

Designing

Prototyping

System Integration

Testing

On the basis of Application:

ADAS and Safety

Electrical, Electronics and Body Controls

Chassis

Connectivity Services

Interior, Exterior, and Body Engineering

Powertrain and Exhaust

Simulation

A full report of Global Automotive Engineering Service Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/automotive-engineering-service-market/43832/

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automotive Engineering Service industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Engineering Service Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Engineering Service Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Engineering Service Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Engineering Service Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

For more customized data, request for report customization @https://www.orionmarketreports.com/automotive-engineering-service-market/43832/#ert_pane1-2

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404