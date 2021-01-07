Automotive Ecu Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2026

Automotive ECU Market (Electronic Control Unit) was valued at USD 23.55 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 39.28 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5%.

Increasing demand for energy-efficient vehicles along with technological advances in the electronics sector is contributing to market revenue. Awareness of environmental issues and control of energy use around the world are creating development opportunities for energy efficient vehicles.

The ecosystem of the Automotive ECU Market consists of automotive ECU manufacturers such as Continental (Germany), Bosch (Germany), Aptiv (UK), Denso (Japan), Autoliv (Sweden), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), ZF (Germany), Hitachi (Japan), and Magneti Marelli (Italy).

Market By Application

ADAS & Safety System

Body Control & Comfort System

Infotainment & Communication System

Powertrain System

Market By ECU Capacity

16-bit ECU

32-bit ECU

64-bit ECU

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automotive Ecu industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Ecu Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Ecu Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Ecu Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Ecu Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

