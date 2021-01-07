Automotive Differential Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2026

An automotive differential can be defined as a device used to divide the engine’s torque in two ways, which allows each output to rotate at different speeds. This difference is found in all modern passenger cars, commercial vehicles and all driven vehicles. All driven vehicles need a difference between each set of drive wheels, one between the front and rear wheels.

Automotive Differential Market size was valued at $19.16 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $28.57 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5%.

The major players in the automotive differential automotive differential market are GKN (UK), Eaton (Ireland), American Axle (US), JTEKT (Japan), Dana (US), BorgWarner (US), Linamar (Canada), Schaeffler (Germany), ZF (Germany), and Continental (Germany).

By Differential Type:

Open Differential

Locking Differential

Limited-Slip Differential

Electronically Controlled Limited-Slip Differential

Torque Vectoring Differential

By Drive Type:

Front wheel drive (FWD)

Rear wheel drive (RWD)

All wheel drive/Four-wheel drive (4WD)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automotive Differential industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Differential Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Differential Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Differential Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Differential Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

