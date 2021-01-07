Data Converter Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2019-2025

The data converter market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2019-2025. Data is basically in two forms: analog and digital process and communication. Some processes require digital data, some require analog, the converter that converts digital data to analog is called an analog-to-digital converter (ADC), and the converter that converts analog to digital data is called a digital-to-analog converter (DAC). There are many ways to transform data. The data converter market is expanding due to the high demand and integration of smart devices. Certain operating systems behave in a certain way and operate with one of two data types: analog or digital, so whenever a data variable changes, the data is converted according to the operating system.

The following players are covered in this report:

Analog Devices

Asahi Kasei Microdevices

Cirrus Logic

Intersil (Renesas)

Maxim Integrated

Microchip Technology

NXP Semiconductors

On Semiconductor

Stmicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Data Converter Market segmentation by Type

Analog-to-Digital Converters

Digital-to-Analog Converters

Data Converter Market segmentation by Application

Communications

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Medical

Test and Measurement

