Downstream Processing Market 2019 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2025

There is significant adoption of innovative technology in biotechnology which contributes to the global downstream processing market. Downstream processing refers to the purification and recovery of biosynthetic products, especially in pharmaceuticals from living organisms which includes tissues of animals or plants or fermentation broth. Downstream processing includes the recycling of those components that can be retrieved along with the treatment of disposal of wastage. It is helpful in the manufacturing of antibodies (infliximab and abciximab), antibiotics, natural hormones that are useful in the development of human growth, preparing insulin, vaccine, flavor, natural fragrance compounds, and in the production of industrial enzymes. The global rise in lethal diseases such as dengue, hepatitis, cholera, swine flu and so on will increase the demand for effective vaccination for these fatal diseases.

The growing biotechnology sector is the major factor propelling the demand for the market. The rise in the downstream processing market is also attributed to the high adoption of biotech processing majorly in the agricultural, pharmaceutical and bio service. Rising demand for the high yield variety of seeds and other advancement is due to the development in the field of genetic engineering and gene therapy. Major players of global downstream processing industry endeavor to streamline the process and try to cut down the overall cost associated with the procedural cost and raw material which will ultimately reduce the overall price of the products.

R&D investments are on the rise and the evolution of new downstream processing technology will further help in the development of the market. However, product life degradation, regulatory directives, and strict licensing policies can be a restraint for the downstream processing market. Major downstream processing techniques include member affinity chromatography, employment of high throughput process development, perfusion chromatography, and single-use systems. Moreover, growing investment in the development of bioprocess and fermentation technology for supporting large level production of biologics and biosimilar is expected to boost the growth of the downstream processing market.

Scope of inducing downstream processing technique for the commercial production of the biodegradable material has been increasing, owing to the development of the biosimilar. Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) are playing a distinctive role in the overall development of the market. A new pharma plant, that is equipped with the large stainless-steel bioreactor to produce large-volume biopharmaceuticals is expensive and time-consuming. Therefore, new market entrants, including startups and some large companies in their expansion programs are switching to CMOS rather than acquiring their own production house.

Global Downstream Processing Market: – Segmentation

By Product

Chromatography Columns and Resins

Filters

Single-Use Products

Membrane Absorbers

Others (Consumables and Accessories)

By Application

Monoclonal Antibody (MABS) Production

Insulin Production

Vaccine Production

Others (Immunoglobulin Production, Erythropoietin Production)

Global Downstream Processing Market: – Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Spain

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

3M Co.

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

Batavia Biosciences B.V.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Corning Inc.

Eppendorf AG

ESI Technologies Group

Fenner Group Holdings Ltd.

Flowserve Corp.

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc.

General Electric Co.

Kaneka Corp.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Repligen Corp.

Sartorius AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

