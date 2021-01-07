Depression Treatment Therapy Market 2018 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2023

The depression treatment therapy market is estimated to grow moderately over the forecast period. Rapidly increasing cases of depression and innovations in drugs and therapies for anxiety disorders have been some of the primary drivers of the depression treatment therapy industry. Depression is growing to be one of the most significant contributors to the burden of diseases globally. Depression is affecting individuals all across the globe, with an estimated 350 million suffering from it, according to WHO (World Health Organization). According to a survey carried out in 17 countries by WHO, it was reported that on an average 1 in every 20 individuals had a depression event in 2017. The demand for restricting depression and other lethal mental health disorders is on the rise globally, which is fuelling the depression treatment therapy market.

The emerging organizations’ investments for drug and therapy development in psychiatric disorders and depression seem to be at a significant incline over the last decade. Perseverance of this trend is expected to have positive implications for the future output of ground-breaking drugs and medicines in curing mental health disorder. However, there is still a significant unfulfilled need for new drugs and therapies for the treatment of mental health disorders. According to WHO, as of 2019, there are only 29 active approved substances for major depression since 1959. Additionally, a unique molecular target-based prospective new therapeutic approaches and procedures have witnessed a considerable number of setbacks. Presently, 33 drug programs are in clinical trials and using new therapeutic approaches for depression.

Recent investment levels, R&D trends, and depth of existing clinical pipeline could impede the way for future innovations in depression therapeutics. There has been a significant drop in clinical trial initiations over the last few years for novel drug candidates in depression. Enterprise expenditures into companies with depression focused programs have nearly non-existent over the past few years. Further, the limits of currently available drugs for depression imply thatfurther therapeutic choices are in demand to address patients’ needs. This patient need presents a lucrative opportunity for organizations desiring to enter the depression treatment therapy market.

GlobalDepression Treatment Therapy Market – Segmentation

By Depression Type

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)

Major Depression

Dysthymia Disorder

Postpartum Depression

Atypical Depression

Psychotic Depression

Bipolar Disorder

By Drugs Type

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors

o Fluoxetine (Prozac)

o Sertraline (Zoloft)

o Escitalopram (Lexapro)

o Others Ssris

Atypical Antidepressants

o Bupropion (Wellbutrin)

o Duloxetine (Cymbalta)

o Venlafaxine (Effexor)

o Desvenlafaxine (Pristiq)

o Others Atypical Antidepressants

Tricyclic Antidepressants

By Depression Treatment Device

Transcranial Magnetic

Deep Brain Stimulator

Virtual Reality Therapy

Vagus Nerve Stimulator

Smart Phone Applications

Others Devices

GlobalDepression Treatment Therapy Market – Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

