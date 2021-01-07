vascular patches market 2019 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2025

The growth of the global vascular patches market is growing owing to increasing geriatric population across the globe. People are living longer however they are not healthy as most of them are suffering from one or more diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and so on. Most of this population aging started in high-income countries such as Japan, France and so on. In Japan more than 30% of the population is above the age of 60 years, now population aging has started in low-income countries such as China, India, and Iran and so on. This aging population is being subject to various vascular diseases which are in turn assisting in the growth of vascular patches market.

Vascular surgeries are a new inter-disciplinary subject of medical science in which diseases of the vascular system, or arteries, veins, and lymphatic circulation are cured by medical therapy. Additionally, minimally invasive catheter procedures and surgical reconstruction are used for managing the diseases. Most of the vascular surgeries are clean however there is still a high possibility of catching infections. The vascular surgeons are highly trained to treat almost every disease of vascular sy0stem except those of heart and brain. The diseases of heart vessels are cured by cardiothoracic surgeons. Most of the vascular surgery patients are usually old age and are generally affected by internal medicine diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and so on.

Vascular patches are highly preferred to synthetic patches because vascular patches have several benefits and are very effectively utilized in minimally invasive vascular surgeries. Due to which vascular patches are being used in vascular surgeries across the globe. Moreover, adoption of biological patches is boosting, and they are being used in various vascular diseases such as carotid artery stenosis, peripheral artery disease and so on which is additionally propelling the market.

Advancement in healthcare is another factor fueling the growth of vascular patches market as more and more vascular surgeries are being developed the need for vascular patches is increasing. Cardiac diseases are increasing across the globe and these are the leading cause of death in high-income countries which is expected to grow due to which they need for vascular patches is increasing. Moreover, various benefits of vascular patches over synthetic patches such as lower infection rate, easy to use, higher biocompatibility and so on are assisting in the escalating demand of vascular patches in the market.

Global Vascular Patches Market-Segmentation

By Application

Carotid Endarterectomy

Aortic Aneurysms

Vascular Bypass Surgery

Others

By Material

Biological Vascular Patches

Synthetic Vascular Patches

Global Vascular Patches Market -Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

Admedus

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Co.

C.R. Bard Inc.

CryoLife, Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Getinge AB

Johnson & Johnson

Labcor Laboratrios Ltda.

LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

Terumo Corp.

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

