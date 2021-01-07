Data Center Switch Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2019 to 2025

Data center switches are expected to record a 5.2% CAGR during 2019-2025. Data centers are the premise of networked computers and storage used by organizations of various disciplines to organize, process, store, and distribute vast amounts of data. Businesses typically rely heavily on the applications, services, and data contained in the data center, so they focus on their day-to-day activities and become an important asset. Data center switches are typically located in the server area within the data center and are one of the premises’ essential requirements.

Data center switches are a new technology with a new class of switches and networking infrastructure. Data center switches are high-performance switches primarily for large enterprises and cloud providers that rely heavily on virtualization. It can be deployed throughout the data center or anchored in a two-tier (leaf-spine) or one-tier flat mesh or fabric architecture.

The following players are covered in this report:

Cisco Systems

Fortinet

Huawei

Juniper Networks

Arista Networks

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Dell

Ruijie Networks

Mellanox Technologies

Data Center Switch Market segmentation by Type

Core Switch

Distribution Switches

Access Switch

Data Center Switch Market segmentation by Application

BFSI

Government & Defense

Telecom & IT

Retail & Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Others

