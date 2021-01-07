Adult Vitamin Gummies Market 2019 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2025

The adult vitamin gummies market is significantly growing across the globe which is beneficially consumed to improve the health and compensate for a poor diet. The adult vitamin gummies play an important role in the maintenance of nutrient levels among adults and children. The adult vitamin gummies include various types of vitamins such as chewable vitamin gummies that commonly is made from gelatin, water, sugar, and starch. Moreover, the adult vitamin gummies comprise the benefit of vitamins which is easy to consume by adults and child. The major players of the market manufacture gummy vitamins in the form of candies that have led to an increase in the demand of the market.
The adult population is switching to gummies over traditional pills due to their added benefits that the gummies have over traditional pills which is helpful in regulating the necessary vitamins in the body; all these directly contributes to the growth of the adult vitamin gummies market. There is an increased consumption of vitamins due to improperly balanced life combined with bad and erratic eating habits which result in a reduction of vitamins in the human bodies. The market growth is driven by gummy vitamins is increasing due to the benefits it provides including an increase in nutritional value for adults, vegan and pregnant women.
The factors such as easy availability of gummy vitamins supplements have contributed to the growth of the market. The changing lifestyle habits coupled with a sedentary lifestyle and the rising umbrella of geriatric population in the next couple of decades would catalyze the to grow at a healthy rate. The adult vitamin gummies offer the products of single vitamin and multi-vitamin in the various applications such as weight management, immunity, food supplements, hair, and skin. Moreover, these gummies contribute to filling the vitamin deficiency that provides micronutrients to the human body. However, single vitamins are preferred when an individual suffers from certain disorders or certain vitamin deficiencies.
The vitamin gummies help boost the immune system by maintaining the level of amino acids that are required to repair the body while at rest. Vitamin gummies are vital for the same to replenish necessary vitamins in the body. Moreover, the pharmaceutical industry is on a steady rise in China and India to expand the product portfolio of nutritional products. With the rise in the aforementioned manufacturing industry, there is a stable influx of vitamin gummies that the distribution channel is increasing in the adult vitamin gummies value chain. The adult vitamin gummies market is significantly on a rise due to the demand for multivitamins and supplements that provides treatment for obesity, digestive system, and vitamin deficiencies. However, vitamin deficiencies have been associated with severe health concerns such as beriberi, scurvy, rickets, and anemia. These concerns have been supporting the consumption of vitamin supplements among consumers.
Furthermore, the disorder such as cardiovascular and gastrointestinal is increasing across the globe namely Indonesia, China, India, and Japan propelling the growth of the market in Asia-pacific. The major companies contributing towards the growth of the market include Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Olly Public Benefit Corp., and Church & Dwight Co. Inc. Olly Public Benefit Corp. company provides nutritional products of multi-vitamin such as +OMEGA-3, +PROBIOTIC for adults and children. Furthermore, Pfizer Inc. The company offers the multi-vitamin products of Centrum, Vitamin to the adults and children.
Adult Vitamin Gummies Market Segmentation
By Type
- Single Vitamin
- Multi-Vitamin
By Application
- Food Supplements
- Immunity
- Weight Management
- Hair and Skin Care
- Others
Adult Vitamin Gummies Market –Region
North America
- US
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
Company Profiles
- Bayer AG
- Bettera Brands, LLC
- Chruch & Dwight Co. Inc.
- Doctor’s Best, Inc.
- FoodState, Inc.
- Herbaland
- Hero Nutritionals
- I’M Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
- Makers Nutrition, LLC
- Mr.Gummy Vitamins, LLC
- Nature’s Bounty Inc.
- Nature’s Way Products LLC
- Olly Public Benefit Corp.
- Perrigo Co. PLC
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Pharmavite LLC
- Pioneer Life Sciences
- SmartyPants, Inc. (A Delaware Corp.)
- vitafive, LLC
- Zanon USA Inc.
