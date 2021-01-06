Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunity, Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

The global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market size is expected to grow by 21.7% CAGR over the forecast period. Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) integrates IT and facility management to improve the energy efficiency of data centers by continuously controlling all processes through IT and infrastructure facilities. DCIM is controlled by power usage, heat density, virtualization and data center consolidation, cloud computing and increased IT system dependencies. With the growing demand for data center virtualization, business migration to private cloud, and operational cost effectiveness, the data center network management market has emerged as a major market for IT and facility management vendors.

The following players are covered in this report:

Emerson Network Power

Schneider Electric

Eaton

Siemens

ABB

FNT

Nlyte Software

IBM

Broadcom

Commscope

Altron

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market segmentation by Type

On-premise

Cloud-based

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market segmentation by Application

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Information Technology

Telecom

Health Care

Retail

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Biosurgery industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Report

What was the Data Center Infrastructure Management Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Data Center Infrastructure Management Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Data Center Infrastructure Management Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

