UK Dairy Snacks Market Share, Trends, Size, Research and Forecast 2020-2026

UK dairy snacks market is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period (2020-2026). The key factor driving the growth of the UK dairy snacks industry includes the increasing demand for on-the-go consumers. Increased consciousness regarding the health benefits of dairy-rich products, the rising popularity of healthy, and protein-enriched products among the consumers are the key factors that create a wide scope for the growth of the UK dairy snacks market over the forecast period.

However, the increased cases of lactose intolerance, a gradual shift of the consumers towards vegan diets and products are some of the factors that hinder the growth of the market in the country. Nevertheless, product innovations along with the novel launches by the key players such as lactose-free products are some of the factors that create ample opportunities for market growth over the forecast period.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Product Type and By Distribution Channel

Country Covered- UK

Competitive Landscape- Arla Foods Group, Meadow Foods, Danone SA, Nestle SA, and Unilever Plc

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

Recovery Timeline

Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

Most affected segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

UK Dairy Snacks Market – Segmentation

By Product Type

Cheese

Yogurt

Ice Cream

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail & Supermarkets

Online Distribution Channel

Company Profiles

Arla Foods Group

Associated British Foods plc

Danone SA

Kerry Global Inc.

Meadow Foods

Nestle SA

Royal FrieslandCampina NV

Unilever Plc

