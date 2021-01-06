Datacenter Blade Server Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2019 to 2025

The Datacenter Blade Servers market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.29% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. A blade server is a modular server to a rack server, which enables multiple servers to be housed in a compact area than a rack server. These servers are designed to be thin and only have CPU, memory, integrated network controller and internal storage drives. It also consumes less power, resulting in lower operating costs. These are some of the factors driving the data center blade server market. The data center blade server market offers more processing power in less space with a very compact design that requires less physical space and energy, reducing the basic cost of enterprises.

The following players are covered in this report:

Microsoft

Dell

IBM

VMware Inc.

SAP

BMC Software

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Micro Focus)

Red Hat Inc.

Cisco Systems

Datacenter Blade Server Market segmentation by Type

Cloud

On-premise

Datacenter Blade Server Market segmentation by Application

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Defense and Government

Healthcare

BFSI

Others

Key Questions Answered by Datacenter Blade Server Market Report

What was the Datacenter Blade Server Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Datacenter Blade Server Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Datacenter Blade Server Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

