Automotive Brake Friction Product Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Applying the brake creates car brake friction between the vehicle’s wheels and the road surface. Brakes are primarily intended to stop or reduce the vehicle’s speed. The increase in vehicle production in recent years is expected to drive the automotive brake friction market during the forecast period.

Automotive Brake Friction Product market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2% from 2018 to 2025, from USD 12.79 Billion in 2017 to USD 15.84 Billion by 2025.

Key players operating in the automotive brake friction market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Delphi Automotive LLP, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Brembo S.p.A., Akebono Brake Corporation, and Nisshinbo Holdings Inc.

By Type:

Brake Pads

Brake Shoes

Brake Lining

By Application:

Passenger Vehicle

LCV(Light Commercial Vehicle)

HCV(Heavy Commercial Vehicle)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automotive Brake Friction Product industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Brake Friction Product Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Brake Friction Product Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Brake Friction Product Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Brake Friction Product Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

