Automotive Blockchain Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Automotive Blockchain Market is projected to grow from USD 0.35 billion in 2020 to USD 5.29 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 31% during the forecast period.

Automotive blockchain is used to track data and store it for automotive-related processes. This includes various processes such as smart contracts, IoT, as well as other processes related to car sales, service, warranty claim processing and other related processes.

The automotive blockchain market consists of companies such as IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Accenture (Ireland), carVertical (Estonia), Helbiz (US), Tech Mahindra (India), SHIFTMobility (US), and BigchainDB (Germany).

By Application

Smart Contracts

Supply Chain

Financing

Mobility Solutions

Others

By Provider

Middleware Provider

Infrastructure and Protocols Provider

Application and Solution Provider

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automotive Blockchain industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Blockchain Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Blockchain Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Blockchain Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Blockchain Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

