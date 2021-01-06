Mobile Virtualization Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

Mobile virtualization market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025. Mobile virtualization is a technique for mobile device management. This approach enables installing two virtual environments on a single wireless device. The virtualization of mobile devices, including tablets, smartphones, tablets, mobile internet devices (MID) and netbooks offers considerable potential to manage several applications. In addition, the technology enables to address mobile manageability, cost, compliance, security, application deployment and development challenges. These are some major concerns in the enterprise. The availability of several virtualization techniques has been led by advances in mobile processor performance, storage and memory capacities. To leverage these opportunities, the Mobile Virtualization Platform (MVP) by VMware, Inc. makes use of system virtualization that enables to provide an end-to-end solution. This allows users to run several profiles on a single phone.

The trend towards Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) is primarily driving the growth of the market. The organizations that support the Consumerization of Information Technology (CIT) in the workplace should have a BYOD policy. The policy is designed to protect the network and data assets of the organization, and protect the employee’s mobile device. BYOD concept is also boosting the demand for proper management of these mobile devices and significant security on the devices and for the employees. Mobile virtualization supports to run two parallel virtual phones on a single physical device. This enables the use of phones for personal and enterprise use without affecting security and personal privacy. Mobile virtualization allows enterprise data to be kept separate from potential mobile malware and consumer applications. The data in the virtualized environment is encrypted and prevents external applications from interacting and accessing corporate data and apps. Hence, mobile virtualization has a key role to maintain security in the enterprise and thereby gaining significant importance among businesses.

Mobile Virtualization Market – Segmentation

By Device

Smartphones

Tablets

Computers and Laptops

By Application

Consumer

Enterprise

Mobile Virtualization Market – Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Avast Software s.r.o.

Cellrox Ltd.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

Green Hills Software LLC

Harman International Industries, Inc.

IBM Corp.

Micro Focus International PLC

Microsoft Corp.

Nubo, Inc.

Nutanix, Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Shanghai Pingbo Info Tech Co., Ltd.

Sierraware, LLC

Trend Micro, Inc.

Veritis Group, Inc.

VMware, Inc.

