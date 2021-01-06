Myocardial Infarction Treatment Market Size, Share, Growth, Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Myocardial Infarction Treatment Market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period 2018-2023. The myocardial infarction or heart attack is a life-threatening condition that occurs due to the blockage of one or more coronary arteries and the blockage in the blood flow to the heart muscle. There are various death cases recorded due to severe heart stroke or heart attacks. The myocardial infarction is of three type which are STEMI heart attacks, NSTEMI heart attacks, and silent heart attacks. Such diseases can be diagnosed by electrocardiography, chest x-ray, CT scan, echocardiography, blood test, and another diagnostic test. Moreover, the heart attack can be treated by several medications such as aspirin thrombolytic, antiplatelet agents, and others medicines and some surgical procedures such as angioplasty bypass surgery, heart transplant, and so on. Some of the devices used for the treatment of myocardial infarction include left ventricular assist devices, pacemaker, and implantable cardioverter defibrillator.

Factors contributing to the growth of the myocardial infarction market includes rising incidence rate of CVDs (cardiovascular diseases) and intake of high-level sugary food, which significantly boost the prevalence of CADs (coronary artery diseases). Moreover, the shift towards sedentary lifestyle and faulty dietary habits coupled with lack of physical activities are some other factors that fuel the growth of the market. The high cost of myocardial infarction treatment and delay in certification for heart treatment are some factors restraining the growth of the market. However, the supportive laws and schemes for the reduction and prevention of heart diseases and the rising adoption of minimally invasive treatment are anticipated to create the future opportunity for the growth of the myocardial infarction market.

Geographically market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America holds a dominant position in the global myocardial infarction treatment market due to the increasing demand for emerging technologies and the affordability of such treatment in the US. However, Europe is the second largest market for myocardial infarction treatment across the globe, owing to favorable reimbursement policies and supportive laws and schemes for healthcare technology are some of the major factors fuelling the growth of the market in the region. The lack of physical activities and improvement in healthcare infrastructure which are leading to higher cholesterol and risk of stroke are some factors anticipated to drive the growth of myocardial infarction treatment market in Asia-Pacific.

Myocardial Infarction Treatment Market- Segmentation

By Type

ST segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) Heart Attacks

Non-ST segment elevation myocardial infarction (NSTEMI) Heart Attacks

Silent Heart Attacks

By Device

Left Ventricular Assist Device

Pacemaker

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator

Others (Aspiration-Based Catheters)

By Diagnosis

Electrocardiography (ECG)

Chest X-Ray

Computed Tomography (CT Scan)

Echocardiography

Others (Blood Test)

By Treatment

Medication

Surgery

By End-Users

Hospital & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Institutes

Myocardial Infarction Treatment Market – Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

advanceCOR GmbH

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Athersys, Inc.

Bayer AG

BioVascular, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc.

CSL Behring

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

GNT Pharma Co., Ltd

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Mesoblast Ltd

Mylan N.V.

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB

Novartis AG

