Indian Infertility Diagnosis and Treatment Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2022

The Indian infertility market is anticipated to grow with the CAGR of 12.5% during the period 2017-2022. The major factors that are augmenting the growth of the market are increasing geriatric population in India, Rising alcohol and cigarettes consumption in India. Additionally, rising secondary infertility, increasing penetration of infertility clinics in small towns, growing marriageable age, increasing use of contraceptives are also estimated to be major factors that are driving the growth of Indian infertility market.
Request a Free Sample of our Indian Infertility Diagnosis and Treatment Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/indian-infertility-market
Alcohol consumption in India is one of the major factors responsible for the infertility in the country. Alcohol consumption in India has risen by 55% during the last two decades. Furthermore, young generation age less than 20 are getting initiated to alcohol much earlier, whereas more women are indulging in binge and hazardous drinking. According to WHO, 30% of the India’s population consume alcohol, out of which 4-15% of them are consumes alcohol daily and about 50% of them are under the hazardous drinking category. Alcohol consumption among female can cause irregular periods, irregular ovulation and can reduce the chances of conception. Therefore the increasing alcohol consumption is estimated to augment the demand of infertility treatment in India.
Increasing geriatric population is also one of the major factors driving the growth of the Indian Infertility Market. In the year 2015, population aging 65 year or older is estimated to account for about 6% of the total population of the India i.e. 78 million, it is further estimated to reach 8.8% by the year 2030. Therefore increasing geriatric population are estimated to fuel the growth of the infertility market in India.
However, there are certain factors that are affecting the growth of the infertility diagnosis and treatment market in India. High cost of treatment, low awareness and lack of trust among people, social stigma related to infertility treatment and lack of regulatory framework and rules and regulation to control the market are the major factors that are hindering the growth of the market in the region.
A full Report of Indian Infertility Diagnosis and Treatment Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/indian-infertility-market
Infertility Diagnosis and Treatment MARKET SEGMENTATION
- INDIAN INFERTILITY MARKET BY DIAGNOSIS
- FEMALE INFERTILITY DIAGNOSIS MARKET
- OVULATION TESTING MARKET
- HYSTEROSALPINGOGRAPHY MARKET
- HYSTEROSCOPY MARKET
- IMAGING TESTING MARKET
- OVARIAN RESERVE TESTING MARKET
- HORMONAL LEVEL TESTING MARKET
- ENETIC TESTING MARKET
- OTHERS
- MALE INFERTILITY DIAGNOSIS MARKET
- SEMEN ANALYSIS MARKET
- GENETIC TESTING MARKET
- TESTICULAR BIOPSY MARKET
- HORMONE TESTING MARKET
- OTHERS
- INDIAN INFERTILITY MARKET BY TREATMENT
- FEMALE INFERTILITY TREATMENT MARKET
- DRUGS AND MEDICINE MARKET
- SURGICAL MARKET
- INTRAUTERINE INSEMINATION (IUI) MARKET
- ASSISTED REPRODUCTIVE TECHNOLOGY (ART) MARKET
- OTHERS
- MALE INFERTILITY TREATMENT MARKET
- DRUGS AND MEDICINES MARKET
- SURGICAL MARKET
- ASSISTED REPRODUCTIVE TECHNOLOGY (ART) MARKET
- OTHERS
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- KEY STRATEGY ANALYSIS
- KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS
COMPANY PROFILES
- ABBOT INDIA LIMITED
- INTRODUCTION
- ABBOT INDIA LIMITED PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- ABBOT INDIA LIMITED RECENT ACTIVITIES
- BOURN HALL INTERNATIONAL INDIA PVT LTD.
- INTRODUCTION
- BOURN HALL INTERNATIONAL INDIA PVT LTD. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- BOURN HALL INTERNATIONAL INDIA PVT LTD. RECENT ACTIVITIES
- CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD.
- INTRODUCTION
- CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD. RECENT ACTIVITIES
- CIPLA LTD
- INTRODUCTION
- CIPLA LTD. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- CIPLA LTD. RECENT ACTIVITIES
- DR. RAMA’S INSTITUE FOR FERTILITY
- INTRODUCTION
- DR. RAMA’S INSTITUE FOR FERTILITY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- DR. RAMA’S INSTITUE FOR FERTILITY RECENT ACTIVITIES
- GLAXOSMITHKLINE PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
- INTRODUCTION
- GLAXOSMITHKLINE PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- GLAXOSMITHKLINE PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED RECENT ACTIVITIES
- MOOLCHAND FERTILITY AND IVF
- INTRODUCTION
- MOOLCHAND FERTILITY AND IVF PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- MOOLCHAND FERTILITY AND IVF RECENT ACTIVITIES
- MORPHEUS LIFE SCIENCES PVT LTD
- INTRODUCTION
- MORPHEUS LIFE SCIENCES PVT LTD PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- MORPHEUS LIFE SCIENCES PVT LTD RECENT ACTIVITIES
- NOVA IVI FERTILITY
- INTRODUCTION
- NOVA IVI FERTILITY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- NOVA IVI FERTILITY RECENT ACTIVITIES
- SUN PHARMACEUTICALS INDUSTRIES LTD
- INTRODUCTION
- SUN PHARMACEUTICALS INDUSTRIES LTD PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- SUN PHARMACEUTICALS INDUSTRIES LTD RECENT ACTIVITIES
- PFIZER INDIA
- INTRODUCTION
- PFIZER INDIA PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- PFIZER INDIA RECENT ACTIVITIES
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/indian-infertility-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 7803040404