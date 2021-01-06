Indian Infertility Diagnosis and Treatment Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2022

The Indian infertility market is anticipated to grow with the CAGR of 12.5% during the period 2017-2022. The major factors that are augmenting the growth of the market are increasing geriatric population in India, Rising alcohol and cigarettes consumption in India. Additionally, rising secondary infertility, increasing penetration of infertility clinics in small towns, growing marriageable age, increasing use of contraceptives are also estimated to be major factors that are driving the growth of Indian infertility market.

Alcohol consumption in India is one of the major factors responsible for the infertility in the country. Alcohol consumption in India has risen by 55% during the last two decades. Furthermore, young generation age less than 20 are getting initiated to alcohol much earlier, whereas more women are indulging in binge and hazardous drinking. According to WHO, 30% of the India’s population consume alcohol, out of which 4-15% of them are consumes alcohol daily and about 50% of them are under the hazardous drinking category. Alcohol consumption among female can cause irregular periods, irregular ovulation and can reduce the chances of conception. Therefore the increasing alcohol consumption is estimated to augment the demand of infertility treatment in India.

Increasing geriatric population is also one of the major factors driving the growth of the Indian Infertility Market. In the year 2015, population aging 65 year or older is estimated to account for about 6% of the total population of the India i.e. 78 million, it is further estimated to reach 8.8% by the year 2030. Therefore increasing geriatric population are estimated to fuel the growth of the infertility market in India.

However, there are certain factors that are affecting the growth of the infertility diagnosis and treatment market in India. High cost of treatment, low awareness and lack of trust among people, social stigma related to infertility treatment and lack of regulatory framework and rules and regulation to control the market are the major factors that are hindering the growth of the market in the region.

Infertility Diagnosis and Treatment MARKET SEGMENTATION

INDIAN INFERTILITY MARKET BY DIAGNOSIS

FEMALE INFERTILITY DIAGNOSIS MARKET

OVULATION TESTING MARKET

HYSTEROSALPINGOGRAPHY MARKET

HYSTEROSCOPY MARKET

IMAGING TESTING MARKET

OVARIAN RESERVE TESTING MARKET

HORMONAL LEVEL TESTING MARKET

ENETIC TESTING MARKET

OTHERS

MALE INFERTILITY DIAGNOSIS MARKET

SEMEN ANALYSIS MARKET

GENETIC TESTING MARKET

TESTICULAR BIOPSY MARKET

HORMONE TESTING MARKET

OTHERS

INDIAN INFERTILITY MARKET BY TREATMENT

FEMALE INFERTILITY TREATMENT MARKET

DRUGS AND MEDICINE MARKET

SURGICAL MARKET

INTRAUTERINE INSEMINATION (IUI) MARKET

ASSISTED REPRODUCTIVE TECHNOLOGY (ART) MARKET

OTHERS

MALE INFERTILITY TREATMENT MARKET

DRUGS AND MEDICINES MARKET

SURGICAL MARKET

ASSISTED REPRODUCTIVE TECHNOLOGY (ART) MARKET

OTHERS

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

KEY STRATEGY ANALYSIS

KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

COMPANY PROFILES

ABBOT INDIA LIMITED

INTRODUCTION

ABBOT INDIA LIMITED PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

ABBOT INDIA LIMITED RECENT ACTIVITIES

BOURN HALL INTERNATIONAL INDIA PVT LTD.

INTRODUCTION

BOURN HALL INTERNATIONAL INDIA PVT LTD. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

BOURN HALL INTERNATIONAL INDIA PVT LTD. RECENT ACTIVITIES

CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD.

INTRODUCTION

CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD. RECENT ACTIVITIES

CIPLA LTD

INTRODUCTION

CIPLA LTD. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

CIPLA LTD. RECENT ACTIVITIES

DR. RAMA’S INSTITUE FOR FERTILITY

INTRODUCTION

DR. RAMA’S INSTITUE FOR FERTILITY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

DR. RAMA’S INSTITUE FOR FERTILITY RECENT ACTIVITIES

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

INTRODUCTION

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED RECENT ACTIVITIES

MOOLCHAND FERTILITY AND IVF

INTRODUCTION

MOOLCHAND FERTILITY AND IVF PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

MOOLCHAND FERTILITY AND IVF RECENT ACTIVITIES

MORPHEUS LIFE SCIENCES PVT LTD

INTRODUCTION

MORPHEUS LIFE SCIENCES PVT LTD PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

MORPHEUS LIFE SCIENCES PVT LTD RECENT ACTIVITIES

NOVA IVI FERTILITY

INTRODUCTION

NOVA IVI FERTILITY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

NOVA IVI FERTILITY RECENT ACTIVITIES

SUN PHARMACEUTICALS INDUSTRIES LTD

INTRODUCTION

SUN PHARMACEUTICALS INDUSTRIES LTD PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

SUN PHARMACEUTICALS INDUSTRIES LTD RECENT ACTIVITIES

PFIZER INDIA

INTRODUCTION

PFIZER INDIA PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

PFIZER INDIA RECENT ACTIVITIES

