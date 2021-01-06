Lung Cancer Diagnosis and Therapeutics Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2018-2023

The global lung cancer diagnostics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% by 2023. Lung cancer occurs when cells of the lung become abnormal and begin to grow out of control. As more cancer cells develop, they form into a tumor and spread to other areas of the body. There are two types of lung cancer; Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and Small cell lung cancer (SCLC). Several factors such as pollution, smoking, passive smoking and other factors cause lunch cancer. There are several factors that are being considered for the cause of the lung cancer such as rising pollution due to the amount of carbon particles inhaled by humans. Robust healthcare expenditure within the developed countries, increasing pollution, Government initiatives for lung cancer, and rising cases of smoking are some of the major factors that fuel the growth of the market. Several signs and symptoms of lung cancer include coughing up blood, weight loss, chest pain, shortness of breath and others.
The lung cancer diagnostics and therapeutics market has been segmented into by type, by treatment, by diagnosis, by stages, and by end user. On the basis type, the market has been bifurcated into non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. According to therapy, the market has been bifurcated into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, radiation therapy and others. Based on diagnostics, the market has been bifurcated into CT-scan, X-rays, lung cancer screening, needle biopsy, bronchoscopy, sputum cytology and others On the basis of end user, the market has been bifurcated into multispecialty hospitals and cancer research centers.
