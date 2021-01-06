Human Liver Model Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2019-2025

The global human liver model market is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period (2019-2025). The human liver model is a structure that assists in analyzing drug toxicity that may lead to liver failure or other liver diseases. The development of these models provides a better understanding of molecular interactions with network dynamics and the whole functioning of the internal organ. These innovative liver models are mini organs that replicate the physiology of the human liver from the molecular layer. This new area of science has the capability to replace animal models as the living models are more accurate and pose fewer ethical issues.

Furthermore, researches are focused on the development of human liver models to determine the sensitivity of drugs for a large pool of a population. The global human liver model market is being driven by multiple factors that include the rising focus of pharmaceutical companies toward drug-induced liver injury treatment and increasing prevalence of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). Furthermore, a significant increase in research funding, a growing focus on developing alternatives for animal testing models and venture capital investments for the development of liver models are fueling market growth. However, there are certain restraints in the market that will hamper the growth that includes a lack of expert professionals in this field.

The global human liver model market is divided on the basis of technology used in developing such models. These technologies include liver organoids, 3D bioprinting, 2D models, liver-on-a-chip and others. Furthermore, geographically, North America holds a significant position in the market owing to increasing government initiatives for the development of human liver models and increasing spending in the healthcare sector. Companies are introducing new products in order to stay competitive in the human liver model industry. For instance, in July 2019, Wacker (Munich) launched the first 3D printer for silicone elastomers that displays the inside of a human liver, indicating a tumor and other problems in this organ.

Global Human Liver Model Market Segmentation

By Technology

Liver Organoids

3D Bioprinting

2D Models

Liver-On-A-Chip

Other

Global Human Liver Model Market by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

BioIVT, LLC

CN Bio Innovations Ltd

Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.

Cyprotex PLC

EISCO Scientific LLC

Emulate, Inc.

InSphero AG

MIMETAS B.V.

Organovo Holdings, Inc.

Poietis SAS

Strand Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

