Indian Omnichannel and Warehouse Management Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2019-2025

The Indian omnichannel and warehouse management systems market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to its significant demand in the e-commerce industry across the country. Indian retailers have been expanded the customer-driven marketing strategy to integrate modern and cutting-edge technologies that acquire more customers. Moreover, omnichannel has been one of the best approaches for both online and offline retailers to strengthen their presence in the market due to retail sectors, logistics, and industrial processes.

There are various enterprises in Indian omnichannel and warehouse management system market which have increased the retailing scope to multiple channels such as e-tailing, mobile retailing and home shopping. The market consists of various vendors including SAP Hybris, JDA Software, Shopify, IBM, ETP International, and Infor. The market players adopt strategies such as merger and acquisition, development, partnership, and collaborations to take advantages. For instance, SAP Hybris provides the digital platform of the supply chain with technology solutions and the featured products such as SAP cloud platform, SAP HANA, and SAP Commerce Cloud.

There are key factors that contribute to the growth of the market includes increasing multiple channels, technology progress, and rising retailing services. Moreover, Indian retailers are utilizing advanced technology solutions for delivering the product on time that enhanced the order accuracy for customer’s satisfaction. Thus, the retail business through the Indian omnichannel and warehouse management system market is the trending sales direction that meets the challenges of new markets. Moreover, the e-commerce industry is the emerging that develops retail business by including order management, inventory management, vendor management, data handling and customer satisfaction which contributes in the increased the demand for the market. The market enhanced the platform for online/offline store integration and order allocation that increased the demand for the outsourcing of products which becomes reliable for customer satisfaction.

The Report Indian Omni-channel and Warehouse Management Systems Market – Segmentation

By Type

Omni Channel Solutions

Warehouse Management Solutions

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Deployment Type

On-Cloud

On-Premise

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Anchanto Pte Ltd.

Brightpearl, Inc.

Edgewise Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

ETP Group Pte Ltd.

HighJump Software Inc.

IBM Corp.

Infor

ITOrizon Inc.

JDA Software Group, Inc.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Shopify Inc.

Technoforte Software Pvt. Ltd.

Veeqo Ltd.

Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

