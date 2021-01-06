EPO biomarkers Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2018-2023

Erythropoietin (EPO) is a hormone that is produced from the kidney inside the human body. EPO biomarkers Market are used to increase the growth of red blood cells in the body by stimulating the bone marrow. Some of the EPO biomarkers available in the market are epoetin alfa, epoetin beta, epoetin zeta, epoetin theta, recombinant human erythropoietin, and darbepoetin alfa. Erythropoietin alfa is used to treat anemia and cancer cells and it increases the count of red blood cells in the body. Erythropoietin is mostly administered as an alternative to iron supplements. Moreover, the erythropoietin biomarkers are used to treat end-stage renal diseases (ESRD), and anemia induced from multiple myeloma, cancer, and AIDS associated anemia.

Major factors contributing to the growth of the global EPO biomarkers market include increasing sedentary lifestyle and faulty dietary habits has increased the prevalence of cancers and chronic kidney diseases in the emerged economies. Moreover, the increasing incidence of end-stage renal disorders and hematological diseases is further increasing the demand for EPO biomarkers. The patent expiration of EPO biomarkers is significantly increasing the introduction of novel EPO biomarkers in the market. However, the lack of quality control testing laboratories in emerging economies such as India and China is a major factor hindering the growth of the market. Improper price capping regulations across the globe is another factor that is significantly responsible in hampering the growth of the global EPO biomarkers market. However, the favorable healthcare regulations in emerged economies such as the U.S. and rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer is expected to fuel the market growth in the near future.

The EPO Biomarkers Market can be segmented on the basis of biomarker type, applications, and end users. Based on biomarker type, the market is segmented into erythropoietin alfa, erythropoietin beta, erythropoietin zeta, erythropoietin theta, recombinant human erythropoietin, and darbepoietin alfa. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into end-stage renal disorder, cancers, rheumatoid arthritis, AIDS, myelodysplastic syndrome, neurology, hematology, and others (anaemia of chronic inflammatory syndromes). Based on end users, the market is segmented into diagnostic centers, ambulatory care and surgical centers, and hospitals. Among biomarker type, the erythropoietin alfa segment holds a major share in the global EPO biomarkers market. This is owing to increasing adoption in the treatment of chronic renal disorders and cancer.

The global EPO biomarkers market is further analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. North America holds a dominant position in the global EPO biomarkers market, followed by Europe. This is mainly owing to the developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Moreover, the systematic initiatives taken by the government in the research and development activities is one of the major factors contributing in the growth of the EPO biomarkers market in the region. Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit the fastest growth in the global market over the forecast period. Some of the major factors that are significantly contributing in the growth of the market in Asia Pacific are low cost of treatment therapy and increasing incidence rate of hematological diseases in the region, especially in India, China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

EPO biomarkers MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY BIOMARKERTYPE

ERYTHROPOIETINALFA

ERYTHROPOIETINBETA

ERYTHROPOIETINZETA

ERYTHROPOIETINTHETA

RECOMBINANTHUMANERYTHROPOIETIN

DARBEPOIETINALFA

BYAPPLICATIONS



END-STAGERENALDISORDER

CANCERS

RHEUMATOIDARTHRITIS

AIDS

MYELODYSPLASTICSYNDROME

NEUROLOGY

HEMATOLOGY

OTHERS (ANAEMIA OF CHRONIC INFLAMMATORY SYNDROMES)

BYENDUSERS

DIAGNOSTICCENTERS

AMBULATORYCAREANDSURGICALCENTERS

HOSPITALS

KEYMARKETSTRATEGIES

KEYCOMPANYANALYSIS

REGIONALANALYSIS

KEYCOMPANYANALYSIS NORTHAMERICAN

UNITEDSTATES

CANADA

EUROPE

U.K

GERMANY

ITALY

SPAIN

FRANCE

ROE

ASIAPACIFIC

INDIA

CHINA

JAPAN

ROAPAC

REST OF THE WORLD

