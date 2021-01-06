Tennis Elbow Diagnosis and Treatment Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2019-2025

The global tennis elbow diagnosis and treatment market is growing at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Tennis elbow (lateral epicondylitis) is a painful condition that arises when tendons of one’s elbow are strained, primarily due to the repeated wrist or arm movements. Tennis elbow pain occurs outside the elbow where the tendons of muscles and bony bumps are connected, this pain can spread to wrist and forearms as well.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/tennis-elbow-market

The major factors driving the global tennis elbow market is the growing frequency of elbow tendons swelling coupled with rising elbow joints pain incidences. Lateral epicondylitis usually occurs due to the repeated movement of the elbow and legs. Further, there is a rise in cases of tennis elbow in swimmers, plumbers, carpenters, tennis players and basketball players that is expected to propel the market growth in the near future.

Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/tennis-elbow-market

Other key factors driving the global tennis elbow diagnosis and treatment market include the rise in healthcare spending and the increasing high-risk geriatric population. This disorder usually occurs as a result of wrist extension against improper equipment handling by the athletes. Individuals over 60 years of age have been found to be more affected by lateral epicondylitis. Thus, over the forecast period, the rapidly growing geriatric population base and the increased incidence of accident-related arm fractures are expected to further fuel the tennis elbow industry.

Moreover, Surgical therapies such as arthroscopy and open surgical procedure are preferred as a final remedy to treat tennis elbow. Technological advancement in the field of surgical equipment and guidance systems is likely to boost market growth. Further, rising preference for minimally invasive procedures owing to benefits such as quicker recovery, improved safety results and minimized blood loss and risk of infection is increasing the demand for arthroscopy for tennis elbow treatment. However, weak development of new efficient therapies in the near future is expected to restrain market growth.

The key market players dominating the global tennis elbow (lateral epicondylitis) market include Pfizer, Inc., Mylan N.V., and GlaxoSmithKline PLC and are providing pain killers and NSAIDS in the market. Whereas, elbow braces manufacturers such as BioSkin, Inc., BraceAbility, Inc., McDavid, Inc. and BTL Corporate are also significantly contributing to the market. The companies are focused on developing advanced legionella testing solutions to stay competitive in the market.

Global Tennis Elbow Diagnosis and Treatment Market – Segment

By Diagnosis

X-Rays

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Scan

Electromyography (EMG)

By Treatment

Surgical Treatment

o Open surgery

o Arthroscopic surgery

Non-Surgical Treatment

o Painkiller and NSAIDS

o Corticosteroid Injections

o Shock Wave Therapy

o Equipment and Other

Global Tennis Elbow Diagnosis and Treatment Market -Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Arthrex, Inc.

Bayer AG

BioSkin, Inc.

BraceAbility, Inc.

BTL Corporate

Catalent, Inc.

Core Products International, Inc.

CuraMedix

DJO, LLC

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

IOL Chemicals aend Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.

Iroko Pharmaceuticals, LLC

McDavid, Inc.

Mylan, N.V.

Nea International B.V.

Össur Americas

Pfizer, Inc.

Recordati Rare Diseases, Inc.

Tenex Health, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/tennis-elbow-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404