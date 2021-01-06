BRICS e-commerce logistics Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2018-2023

The BRICS e-commerce logistics market is projected to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period. The rapid development of computing services and information and communication technologies in BRICS countries in the last decade has dramatically transformed the way how organizations use logistics and supply chain operations for achieving competitive advantage. This has led to the emergence of the e-commerce context. The e-commerce sector in BRICS countries has grown significantly over the last few years, driven by increasing smartphone usage, internet penetration, and diversity on e-commerce platforms. Implementation of digital wallets has become more extensive than ever, assisted by an overall public inclination towards digital payments. Consequently, the e-commerce logistics industry has grown at a brisk rate in BRICS countries.

Trends and developments in e-commerce retail, rising consumer expectations, and amplified demand for same-day deliveries are shaping the ways the e-commerce retail supply chain functions. The augmentation of new business models, including Omni-channels retailing and others for last-mile delivery, has also been witnessed in this sector. The continuously evolving business demands have reshaped the logistics requirements for e-commerce. The growth of the BRICS e-commerce logistics industry continues to be on an upward trajectory and is expected to continue to do so.

Logistics in e-commerce plays an imperative role. There have been a significant number of investments, with global companies looking at BRICS countries, particularly India, as a favorable market. Further, with shifts happening in retail e-commerce sectors like a larger share of demand expected from of tier II and tier III cities and air to surface movement, existing players are looking at innovative ideas to improve end-to-end logistics. Leading e-commerce platform are investing in their logistics arms to expand reach, increase capacity, and ensuring speed to the BRICS e-commerce logistics market, supported by strong expertise backbone.

Significant investments and value for BRICS logistics sector has been driven by e-commerce and has come into sight as a fundamental segment of the logistics spectrum. The emergence of new service requirements has been resulted in the growth of the BRICS logistics sector and thus developing a new breed of logistics operators. Multiple e-commerce vendors have also been investing heavily in developing their logistics capability and networks, identifying logistics as a critical element to boost customer experience. Although BRICS countries have a relatively lower percentage of online buyers among their entire internet population, with the improved internet infrastructure, payment, and logistics services, BRIC countries are expected to close the gap with the developed countries in the coming years.

Current Market Trends Covered in the market report:

Internet Penetration is on the Rise

Smartphones to be the Game Changer

Favorable Government Initiatives Promoting E-Commerce

The convergence of Customers Across Multiple Ecommerce Businesses with use of Technology

Major investments and New Market Entrants

Global BRICS E-Commerce Logistics Market – Segmentation

By Products

Baby Products

Personal Care Products

Books

Home Furnishing Products

Apparel Products

Electronics Products

Automotive Products

Others

By Service

Transportation Services

Warehouse Services

Other E-Commerce Logistics Services

By Location

Urban

Rural

Semi-Urban

Global BRICS E-Commerce Logistics Market – Segment by Region

BRICS

Brazil

Russia

India

China

South-Africa

