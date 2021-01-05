Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2025

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market is expected to be valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is likely to reach USD 16.7 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 57% during the forecast.

The global artificial intelligence in manufacturing market has gathered pace in its growth with rapidly evolving industrial automation and IoT. Artificial intelligence or AI is one of the fastest-growing technologies in the recent years. Artificial intelligence is associated with human intelligence with similar characteristics such as reasoning, understanding, problem solving, language, and learning. Incorporation of AI in manufacturing industry provides safer operational environment, which further helps in enhancing the quality and quantity of the production.

Some key participants operating in the global artificial intelligence (AI) in manufacturing market are Corporation, Google, Siemens, NVIDIA, General Vision, Darktrace, AIBrain, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric Company, and Microsoft Corporation, among others.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market Segmentation

Based on Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Based on Technology:

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Context-aware Computing

Computer Vision

Based on Application:

Predictive Maintenance and Machinery Inspection

Material Movement

Production Planning

Field Services

Quality Control

Cybersecurity

Industrial Robots

Reclaimation

Based on Industry:

Automobile

Energy and Power

Pharmaceuticals

Heavy Metals and Machine Manufacturing

Seiconductors and Electronics

Food & Beverages

Others

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market Report

What was the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market was the market leader in 2018?

the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

