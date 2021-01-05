Automatic Power Factor Controller Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Automatic Power Factor Controller (Apfc) Market is expected to be worth USD 4.78 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

The power factor represents the ratio between the actual load power and the apparent load power. This power factor shows how effectively the current is converted to the output and how much efficiency can be achieved with a certain amount of power supply. The electrical system can be configured with different load powers, and an automatic power factor controller (APFC) is used for centralized power compensation at the power distribution point.

The APFC ecosystems comprises of key manufacturers, such as Eaton Corporation (Ireland), EPCOS AG (Germany), and Larsen & Turbo (India) among others; APFC panels manufacturers includes ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), General Electric (U.S.), Schneider Electric (France), ON Semiconductor (U.S.), and STMicroelectronics (Switzerland) among others,

On the Basis of Type:

Active APFCs

Passive APFCs

On the Basis of Component:

Relays

Capacitors

Displays

Microcontrollers

Switches

Resistors

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automatic Power Factor Controller industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automatic Power Factor Controller Market Report

1. What was the Automatic Power Factor Controller Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automatic Power Factor Controller Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automatic Power Factor Controller Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

