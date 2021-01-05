Automotive Air Purifier Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2026

Automotive Air Purifier Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.34% during the forecast period, to reach USD 2,286.9 million by 2025

The car air purifier removes pollutants from the air in the microenvironment inside the vehicle. Car air purifiers use a fan to circulate air through the filter. It also acts as an ionizer. It helps to charge negative ions to normal levels. Various components inside the vehicle and the emission of exhaust gases carry significant amounts of harmful air pollutants.

The ecosystem of the automotive air purifier market consists of manufacturers such as Panasonic (Japan), Denso (Japan), Bosch (Germany), 3M (US), Mahle (Germany), Mann+Hummel (Germany), Sharp (Japan), Honeywell (US), Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), Eureka Forbes (India), Xiaomi (China), and others.

Market, By Technology (Volume only)

HEPA

Activated Carbon

PHOTOCATALYTIC

Ionic filter

Market, By Type

Purifier

Ionizer

Hybrid

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automotive Air Purifier industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Air Purifier Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Air Purifier Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Air Purifier Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Air Purifier Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

