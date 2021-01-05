Automation-As-A-Service Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Automation as a Service (SDP) can be defined as a process with a unified interface for all workflows by integrating all domain and functional tools into various layers of automation. It can also be defined as a process that automates events, processes, tasks and business functions.

Automation-As-A-Service Market is expected to grow from USD 1.80 Billion in 2017 to USD 6.23 Billion by 2025, at a (CAGR) of 28%.

The major vendors that offer automation-as-a-service software and services globally are Automation Anywhere, Inc. (US), Blue Prism Group plc (UK), International Business Machines Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), UiPath (US), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US), Kofax Inc.

By Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Type

Rule-based Automation

Knowledge-based Automation

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automation-As-A-Service industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automation-As-A-Service Market Report

1. What was the Automation-As-A-Service Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automation-As-A-Service Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automation-As-A-Service Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

