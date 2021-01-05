Automatic Weapons Market: Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2026

Automatic Weapons Market is projected to grow from USD 6.0 billion in 2018 to USD 8.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

Automatic weapons are firearms that can engage in constant combat with a high rate of fire. These are completely different from conventional automatic firearms, which support a single shot for higher precision or lower efficiency in combat. The market for automatic weapons also has semi-automatic firearms equipped with burst firing mode and can be switched fully automatic at will.

Key players profiled in the automatic weapons market report include General Dynamics Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), ST Engineering (Singapore), KBP Instrument Design Bureau (Russia), Heckler & Koch AG (Germany), FN Herstal (Belgium), Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC (US), Israel Weapon Industries (Israel),

Automatic Weapons Market, By Product

Automatic Rifle

Machine Gun

Light Machine Gun (LMG)

Medium Machine Gun (MMG)

Heavy Machine Gun (HMG)

Automatic Weapons Market, By Type

Fully Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automatic Weapons industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automatic Weapons Market Report

1. What was the Automatic Weapons Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automatic Weapons Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automatic Weapons Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

