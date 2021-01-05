Automatic Train Control Market 2020 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2025

Automatic Train Control market size is expected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2018 to USD 3.6 billion by 2025, at a Rate (CAGR) of 10% during the forecast period.

Automatic Train Control or ATC combines all systems and functions to ensure the safe operation of the train. They use many different technologies and mainly have three main systems: automatic train supervision, automatic train operation and automatic train protection. The main purpose of ATC is to provide safety and security to passengers by controlling the movement of trains.

Major vendors in the Automatic Train Control market include General Electric Company (GE), Toshiba Corporation (Toshiba), Alstom SA (Alstom), Tech Mahindra, WSP, Cisco Systems (Cisco), Hitachi, Bombardier, Siemens, Thales, Kyosan Electric Manufacturing Ltd (Kyosan), Mermec, Advantech, Mipro, and ADLINK Technology.

By Service:

Consulting

Integration and Deployment

Support and maintenance Enterprises

By Train:

Urban

Mainline

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automatic Train Control industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automatic Train Control Market Report

1. What was the Automatic Train Control Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automatic Train Control Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automatic Train Control Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

