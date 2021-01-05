Automatic Labeling Machine Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2020-2026

automatic labeling machine market is estimated to be worth USD 2.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow USD 2.9 billion by 2024 , at a CAGR of 3%.

Automatic labeling machines are used in many end-user industries such as food and beverage, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals for labeling packaging containers. This machine can be used for labeling on the fly or rotating at the top and bottom of products, including sides, at the required production speed.

The global automatic labeling machine market is dominated by Krones (Germany), SACMI (Italy) and Sidel (Italy). The other key players in this market include companies such as HERMA (Germany), KHS (Germany), Fuji Seal (Japan), ProMach (US), Marchesini Group (Italy), IMA Group (Italy), Accutek (US), and Barry-Wehmiller (US), among others.

Automatic labeling machine market, by Type:

Self-Adhesive/Pressure-Sensitive Labelers

Shrink-Sleeve Labelers

Glue-based Labelers

Automatic labeling machine market, by Industry:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Products, Personal care & Cosmetics

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automatic Labeling Machine industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automatic Labeling Machine Market Report

1. What was the Automatic Labeling Machine Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automatic Labeling Machine Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automatic Labeling Machine Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

