Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast market is projected to grow from USD 427.8 Million in 2016 to USD 1,316.9 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 20%.

Increased airspace congestion, modernization of air traffic management infrastructure, increased interest in safety in the aviation industry, and the development of new airports are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, the lack of network infrastructure is hindering the growth of the market.

Key players operating in this market include Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), L3 Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Esterline Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Garmin Ltd. (Switzerland), Rockwell Collins, Inc. (U.S.), Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain),

Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market, By Type

ADS-B Out

ADS-B In

ADS-B Ground Stations

Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market, By Application

Terminal Maneuvering Area Surveillance

Airborne Surveillance

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market Report

1. What was the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

