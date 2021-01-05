Connected Cars Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2025

The Connected Cars Market is poised to register a CAGR of over 24% over the forecast period (2019-2025).

The need for the constant connectivity, increased dependency and the consumer demand is surging the growth of connected cars market whereas high cost associated with the hardware and the communications as well as the complex user interface will act as restraining factors in the market. The advanced infotainment systems and a fast connection to the wireless network are the features that will enhance the market in the coming years.

A full report of Connected Cars Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/connected-cars-market/41509/

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global connected cars market based on technology, connectivity, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall connected cars market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The Connected Cars Market is dominated by Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Harman International Industries, Inc., DENSO Corporation, Airbiquity Inc, and Visteon Corporation. Connected vehicles’ features are poised to become a common phenomenon in the developing nations such as China, India, etc., market over the forecast period, as OEMs have started offering connected car features in their new respective models.

Connected Cars Market Segmentation

By Technology Type

4G/LTE

3G

2G

By Application

Driver Assistance

Telematics

Infotainment

Others

By Connectivity

Integrated

Embedded

Tethered

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Connected Cars Market Report

What was the Connected Cars Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Connected Cars Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Connected Cars Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

