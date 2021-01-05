Revenue Assurance Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The global market for revenue assurance is projected to have considerable CAGR of around 10.5% during the forecast period. The market is mainly driven due to various factors such as increasing transaction data, growing adoption of digital solutions by the small and medium enterprises (SMEs), Rising trend towards advanced technologies such big data analytics, machine learning, and IoT. Strategically implemented and paired with skilled human oversight, technologies such as AI, big data, and IoT can produce a multitude of new efficiencies for enterprises. For data tracking and capture, manufacturers now have access to more resources. Data is being obtained from conventional sources including classic consumer surveys, and more innovative applications such as the IoT and smart sensors to capture machine readings. According to the organization in 2017, more than 4 billion people are connected to the internet compared to just 2.3 million in 1990. These billions of individuals are generating transaction data every second, which has led to the adoption of revenue assurance solutions in enterprises.
The global revenue assurance market is segmented based on deployment and industry. Based on the deployment, the market is further classified into cloud-based and on-premises. The cloud based segment is projected to have considerable growth owing to the growing demand of cloud based revenue assurance solutions due to cost-effectiveness and easy of operation across various enterprises. On the basis of industry the market is further segregated into BFSI, energy & utilities, retail, hospitality, telecom, and others.
Market Segmentation
Global Revenue Assurance Market by deployment
- Cloud-based
- On-Premises
Global Revenue Assurance Market by Industry
- BFSI
- Energy & Utilities
- Retail
- Hospitality
- Telecom
- Others(logistics)
Regional Analysis
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Company Profiles
- Amdocs Group
- ARAXXE
- Adapt IT
- artesian, Inc.
- Digital Route AB
- eClerx Services Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Itron Inc.
- Mobileum Inc.
- Nokia Corp.
- Profit Insight
- Sagacity Solutions
- Subex Ltd.
- Sandvine Corp.
- SIGOS GmbH
- Synthesis Systems Inc.
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
- TEOCO
- TransUnion LLC
- XINTEC
