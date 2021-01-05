Auto Dimming Mirror Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Auto Dimming Mirror Market size was valued at $1.86 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $2.77 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5% from 2019 to 2026.

Automatic dimming mirrors improve driver visibility by controlling or eliminating glare caused by the tailing vehicle’s headlights to drive safely. These mirrors are equipped with a sensor that detects light from the headlights of a trailing vehicle, which removes glare by darkening the mirror through a process called electronic discoloration.

The key market players profiled in the report include Ficosa, Flabeg, Gentex corporation, Honda Lock, Konview, Magna, Murakami Corporation, SAMVARDHANA MOTHERSON GROUP, Shenzhen Germid Co., Ltd., and Tokairika, Co, Ltd. hold the major auto dimming mirror market share.

Key Market Segments

By Application

Inside rear-view mirror

Outside rear-view mirror

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Auto Dimming Mirror industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Auto Dimming Mirror Market Report

1. What was the Auto Dimming Mirror Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Auto Dimming Mirror Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Auto Dimming Mirror Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

