Authentication Services Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2026

Authentication Services Market is expected to grow from USD 507.0 Million in 2016 to USD 1,619.5 Million by 2025, at a (CAGR) of 21%.

Digital channels are becoming more important as consumers interact with businesses and each other. In this digital world, businesses are increasingly relying on the web of systems, both inside and outside the network, to manage, store and transmit a variety of information such as financial accounts, personally identifiable information, intellectual property and transaction records.

The authentication services market ecosystem includes players, such as Verizon (US), Trustwave (US), Gemalto (the Netherlands), Wipro (India), Tata Communications (India), Bell Canada (Canada), GCI Channel Solutions (UK), Entrust Datacard (US), GCX (India), and Interoute (UK).

By Managed Authentication Type

Single-Factor Authentication

Multi-Factor Authentication

By Managed Tokenization Type

Token-based Authentication

Tokenless Authentication

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Authentication Services industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Authentication Services Market Report

1. What was the Authentication Services Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Authentication Services Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Authentication Services Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

