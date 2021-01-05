Powder Coating Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2019-2025

The global powder coating market is increasing at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth is driven by growing environmental concerns. Strict government initiatives for harmful substances including volatile organic compounds (VOCs) content in coatings are boosting the market growth. Liquid paints contain hazardous substances which can cause significant damage to the environment. Powder coating has several advantages over liquid paint. There are no solvents or VOCs in powder coating hence, no environmental damage can happen at the time of application. The waste produced by powder coating is not hazardous and can be disposed at dumpsites.

Powder coating is a type of paint in which a dry powder is coated on the material rather than liquid paint. It is common and is considered as the most popular painting process. No adhesives are used in powder coating rather it depends upon electric charge to ensure the powder sticks to the surface. After the product has been coated it is then put into a furnace to be baked. The temperature of the furnace is around 150 to 250 degrees Celsius and the product baked for 10 minutes.

Powder coating is easy to apply than liquid paints. Moreover, with the increase in application in the automotive sector, the demand for powder coating is increasing. Powder coating is more preferred by automobile manufacturers than liquid paint because economical benefits of powder coatings are numerous. The transfer efficiency of powder coating is 85-90% however transfer efficiency of liquid paint is only 30-40%. At least 50% of liquid paint is evaporated at the time of application making them very inefficient and costly. Moreover, the base substance of powder coating is cheaper than its counterpart.

Powder coating is not hazardous to human health as well. Powder coating applications need safety measurements such as precautionary measures to avoid breathing and getting it on the skin which can be easily manageable since the product is solid and causes no reaction hence, contributing to the powder coating market. Moreover, technological advancements and new product development are also boosting the market growth. Moreover, powder coating has exceptional properties such as improved thermal, chemical, and electrical resistance. Powder coating usually produces a very thick coating which is at least twice the thickness of liquid paints. Additionally, this coating is flexible and can even bend with the substance its stick to which makes it more durable due to which is has tremendous use in the transport industry

In the long run, powder coating is proven to be more cost-effective than liquid paint coating. Additionally, it has shorter processing and curing times, great material utilization rate and smaller environmental impact due to which its demand is increasing. Moreover, powder coatings are primarily used for materials that can bear high temperatures because powder coating requires baking at a high temperature. Therefore, the numbers of materials that can be powder coated are very small such as steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, glass, and fiberboard.

Global Powder Coatings Market – Segmentation

By Resin

Thermoplastic

Thermoset

By Applications

Automotive

Home Appliances

Architectural & Decorative

Building & Construction

Others

Global Powder Coating Market -Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

