Customer Information System Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2019-2025

The global Customer Information Systems (CIS) market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period. Customer information systems are a type of application that helps all types of businesses manage consumer data. It can be used for managing a wide range of master data. Also known as CRM, it is a type of consumer relationship management program designed to define an almost unlimited number of codes and fields per user with predefined information. The customer information system is designed to be user-friendly, flexible and reliable. It is also used by government agencies, utilities, and municipalities to store an individual’s name, contact details, address, and other personal information.

The following players are covered in this report:

Oracle

SAP

Itineris

Hansen

Fluentgrid

Open International

Gentrack

Milestone Utility Services

Cayenta

Advanced Utility Systems

Ferranti Computer Systems

Northstar Utilities

Vertexone

IBM

Wipro

Customer Information System Market segmentation by Type

Legacy Extension Consulting Service

CIS Implementation Service

Support Service

Customer Information System Market segmentation by Application

Water And Wastewater Management

Electricity And Power Management

Utility Gas Management

